How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the #17 Connecticut Huskies face the St. Bonaventure Bonnies from Prudential Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies

The Connecticut vs. St. Bonaventure game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. St. Bonaventure on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. St. Bonaventure game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

St. Bonaventure vs. Connecticut Game Preview: SBU looks to knock off No. 15 UConn

Saint Bonaventure (8-1) vs. No. 15 UConn (8-2)

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 UConn looks to give Saint Bonaventure its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Saint Bonaventure’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Rhode Island Rams 77-74 on Feb. 16, 2018. UConn lost 56-53 on the road to West Virginia in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin and Isaiah Whaley have combined to score 39 percent of UConn’s points this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Saint Bonaventure, Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway, Osun Osunniyi and Dominick Welch have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Saint Bonaventure scoring, including 79 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Holmes has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bonnies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. UConn has an assist on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) across its past three contests while Saint Bonaventure has assists on 55 of 94 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UConn is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.1 percent. The Huskies have averaged 15.7 offensive boards per game.