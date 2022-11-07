The Best Ways to Watch UConn vs. Stonehill Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the UCONN Huskies face the Stonehill Skyhawks. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

UCONN Huskies vs. Stonehill Skyhawks

The Connecticut vs. Stonehill Skyhawks game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Connecticut vs. Stonehill Skyhawks Live Stream

Stonehill Skyhawks vs. Connecticut Game Preview: UConn hosts Stonehill to start season

Stonehill Skyhawks at UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UConn Huskies host the Stonehill Skyhawks for the season opener.

UConn finished - at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 65.3 points per game and shoot 40.3% from the field last season.

Stonehill is transitioning to Division I from Division II where they were a member of the Northeast-10 last year finishing 15-12 overall and 10-9, and reaching the quarterfinals of the Conference Tournament. Monday will be the Skyhawks debut as a member of the Division I Northeast Conference.