How to Watch Villanova vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on February 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #24 Connecticut Huskies face the #10 Villanova Wildcats from XL Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Villanova Wildcats

The Connecticut vs. Villanova game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Villanova on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Villanova game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Villanova on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Villanova game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Villanova on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Villanova game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Villanova on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Villanova game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Villanova on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Villanova game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Villanova on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Villanova game.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Villanova on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Villanova game.

Villanova vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 24 UConn takes on No. 10 Villanova, aims for 4th straight home win

Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 UConn hosts No. 10 Villanova trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Huskies are 12-2 on their home court. UConn leads the Big East with 76.5 points and is shooting 43.5%.

The Wildcats are 14-3 in conference play. Villanova averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 85-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Eric Dixon led the Wildcats with 24 points, and R.J. Cole led the Huskies with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is averaging 15.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Huskies. Cole is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.