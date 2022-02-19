How to Watch Xavier vs. Connecticut Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #24 Connecticut Huskies face the #25 Xavier Musketeers from Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Connecticut Huskies vs. Xavier Musketeers

When: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Connecticut vs. Xavier game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Xavier on fuboTV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Xavier game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Xavier on Sling TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Xavier game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Xavier on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Xavier game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Xavier on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Xavier game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Xavier on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Connecticut vs. Xavier game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Xavier on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Xavier game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Connecticut vs. Xavier on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Connecticut vs. Xavier game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Connecticut vs. Xavier Live Stream

Xavier vs. Connecticut Game Preview: No. 24 UConn hosts Xavier following Nunge's 22-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (17-8, 7-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-7, 9-5 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the No. 24 UConn Huskies after Jack Nunge scored 22 points in Xavier’s 86-73 loss to the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Huskies have gone 11-2 at home. UConn scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Musketeers are 7-7 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Musketeers won the last matchup 74-68 on Feb. 12. Nunge scored 22 points to help lead the Musketeers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is shooting 48.4% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

Colby Jones is averaging 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Nunge is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.