How to Watch ‘COPS’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

A new season of “COPS” is coming exclusively to FOX Nation. All new, exclusive episodes are set to roll out beginning Friday, Sept. 30 with the first three 20-minute episodes dropping at 6 p.m. ET with new episodes arriving weekly throughout the fall. The reality legal programming series is entering its 33rd season and its second since moving to Fox Nation. If you want to catch all the drama of this season of “COPS,” you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation.

How to Watch ‘COPS’ Season Premiere

About ‘COPS’

‘COPS’ is a reality docuseries that focuses on law enforcement officers from agencies across the U.S. The show assigns television camera crews to accompany police as they perform their duties. Each episode typically consists of three self-contained segments, at least one of which ends in an arrest. It is the longest-running reality show in the US, and the second longest-running series owned by FOX after “The Simpsons.”

“COPS” was pulled from broadcast television following the nationwide response to the murder of George Floyd by officers of the Minneapolis Police Department. Oct. 1 marks the one-year anniversary since FOX Nation originally greenlit the return of COPS and to commemorate, the streaming service will continue to offer a free, one-year subscription to all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics.

Can You Stream ‘COPS’ Season Premiere For Free?

If you have not signed up for FOX Nation already, yes. FOX Nation offers a seven-day free trial to its service, so you can catch the season premiere of “COPS” free if you’re not already a customer.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘COPS’ on FOX Nation?

FOX Nation is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial nation.foxnews.com Fox Nation Fox Nation is an entertainment streaming service created by FOX News and gives subscribers access to full, commercial-free episodes from well-known right-wing personalities like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, as well as crime series starring Nancy Grace and Mark Fuhrman, plus lots more content ranging from lifestyle, history, religion, and more. … While the “Monthly” subscription doesn’t include a free trial, the first month only costs $0.99. After that, it’s $5.99 per month. Meanwhile, the “Patriot” tier is $64.99 per year and the “Silver Patriot” plan lasts for 2 years and costs $99.00. Also, Fox Nation offers an entire year of free content to U.S. military, veterans, and active first responders. 7-Day Trial $5.99+ / month nation.foxnews.com