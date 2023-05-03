How to Watch Coronation of King Charles III Live For Free Without Cable

A royal coronation is still a consequential and historic event for the British people. All the ceremony and tradition the United Kingdom can muster will be on display on Saturday, May 6 when King Charles III is coronated at Westminster Abbey. Coverage will be offered by most of the major cable news outlets in the United States. The crowning of a new British monarch is still one of the most newsworthy events in the world, and you can watch it from start to finish with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the Coronation of King Charles III

His Majesty King Charles III will be crowned alongside The Queen Consort in a historic Coronation at Westminster Abbey, the first to take place in nearly 70 years. They will arrive at the Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace known as “The King’s Procession.”

The Service will be attended by international royal families, British dignitaries, and global heads of state. Conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the new Sovereign will take an oath in a ceremony that is over 1,000 years old and rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. It will also reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future of the country.

After the service, the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Consort will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as “The Coronation Procession,” in which they will be joined by other Members of the Royal Family. At Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen Consort will appear on the balcony with key members of the Royal Family to conclude the day’s ceremonial events as the country celebrates this momentous occasion.

Which Live TV Services Will Carry the Coronation of King Charles III?

All of the six major live TV streaming services will carry at least one of the channels you’ll need to see the historic coronation of King Charles III. DIRECTV STREAM is our top choice, as users can choose between any of the TV networks offering coverage. The service comes with a five-day free trial and offers the widest variety of top cable channels of any live TV streamer on the market.

Philo is the cheapest way to see the coronation, however. It offers just one of the channels which will carry coverage: BBC America, so you won’t have your choice of channels with Philo. However, at $25 per month after a seven-day free trial, it’s one of the best bargains on the market for watching live TV, including the coronation of King Charles III.

Which Subscription Streaming Services Will Carry the Coronation of King Charles III?

If you’d rather use a subscription video-on-demand service to watch the installation of King Charles III as the next monarch of the U.K., you still have some options. Your best bet will be a subscription to BritBox, which comes with a seven-day free trial. BritBox will offer a livestream of ITV News’ coverage of the coronation, beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 6, and continuing until the conclusion of the event.

If you’d rather catch highlights of the coronation on-demand and sleep in on Saturday, a 90-minute highlight package titled “The Coronation: A Day To Remember” will be available to view on AMC+ on Friday, May 12.

What Time Will Coverage Begin in the United States King Charles III’s Coronation?

That all depends on which channel you want to watch the coronation on. Each network is starting its coverage at a different time, so check out which works best for you here!

