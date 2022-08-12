How to Watch ‘Cosmic Love’ Series Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Another unscripted dating series premieres this week on Prime Video. “Cosmic Love” features a unique twist with a focus on contestants’ astrological signs. The Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer) and the AstroTwins (Ophira and Tali Edut), astrologers and identical twins, help the singles along their journeys to find love. You can stream “Cosmic Love” on Prime Video beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

“Cosmic Love” includes the typical dates, decisions, eliminations, and drama that viewers expect from dating shows. However, astrological signs hold a lot of weight as the singles get to know each other.

The first season of the new matchmaking series features four individuals looking for the perfect partner. Each of these four people represents one of the astrological elements, including Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. They include:

Maria Rodriguez (Earth)

Phoebe Davis (Fire)

Connor Shennan (Air)

Noel Allen (Water)

Cosmic Love August 11, 2022 In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match based solely on their astrological compatibility?

16 other singles are a part of the mix and hoping to make the perfect match with Maria, Phoebe, Connor, or Noel. The remaining singles are:

Adrianna Raphaela

Ana Miranda

Caleb McDonnell

Christopher Jones

Christopher J. Essex

Chris Ragusa

Danae DeSpain

Darren Hopes David Christopher

Jasmine Rodulfo

Javier McIntosh

Jazmin Potts

Morgan Raphael

Phillip Newhard

Theresa Vongkhamchanh

Yana Orlova

