Amazon Prime Video Cosmic Love

How to Watch ‘Cosmic Love’ Series Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Another unscripted dating series premieres this week on Prime Video. “Cosmic Love” features a unique twist with a focus on contestants’ astrological signs. The Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer) and the AstroTwins (Ophira and Tali Edut), astrologers and identical twins, help the singles along their journeys to find love. You can stream “Cosmic Love” on Prime Video beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Cosmic Love’

About ‘Cosmic Love’

“Cosmic Love” includes the typical dates, decisions, eliminations, and drama that viewers expect from dating shows. However, astrological signs hold a lot of weight as the singles get to know each other.

The first season of the new matchmaking series features four individuals looking for the perfect partner. Each of these four people represents one of the astrological elements, including Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. They include:

  • Maria Rodriguez (Earth)
  • Phoebe Davis (Fire)
  • Connor Shennan (Air)
  • Noel Allen (Water)

Cosmic Love

August 11, 2022

In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match based solely on their astrological compatibility?

16 other singles are a part of the mix and hoping to make the perfect match with Maria, Phoebe, Connor, or Noel. The remaining singles are:

  • Adrianna Raphaela
  • Ana Miranda
  • Caleb McDonnell
  • Christopher Jones
  • Christopher J. Essex
  • Chris Ragusa
  • Danae DeSpain
  • Darren Hopes
  • David Christopher
  • Jasmine Rodulfo
  • Javier McIntosh
  • Jazmin Potts
  • Morgan Raphael
  • Phillip Newhard
  • Theresa Vongkhamchanh
  • Yana Orlova

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Cosmic Love’?

“Cosmic Love” on Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Does Amazon Prime Video Offer a Free Trial?

Amazon Prime Video has a free 30-day trial, which you can use to stream “Cosmic Love” and access a library of many other titles.

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

You can access Amazon Prime Video with an Amazon Prime subscription ($14.99 per month or $139.00 per year).

Watch the 'Cosmic Love' Preview:

