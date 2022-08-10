How to Watch ‘Court Night Live’ Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Fans of courtroom drama won’t want to miss the live premiere of “Court Night Live,” the new reality courtroom show from A&E. This unique docuseries brings viewers live, court hearings to the screen from gavel to gavel every Wednesday beginning on Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Judge Greg Mathis and Vinnie Politan will host the proceedings, and you can stream it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Court Night Live’

About ‘Court Night Live’

“Court Night Live” is the newest legal show from Big Fish Entertainment, who previously brought the controversial “Live PD” to A&E. The show will feature live, legally binding trials with instant analysis. It will be hosted by TV veteran Judge Greg Mathis and Vinnie Politan, the lead anchor for Court TV. Analysis of the cases will be provided by another longtime TV judge, Judge Vonda Evans. The series will feature civil cases from pop-up courtrooms across the country, all streamed live. Audiences will have a chance to vote on the verdicts of select cases in real time.

As the home of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and many similar programs, A&E is well known for its legal reality shows. The channel is betting that “Court Night Live” will bolster that reputation even further.

“‘Court Night Live’ will combine the inherent drama of live civil court proceedings with context and expert legal analysis, elevating the traditional court shows that have been a staple of the television landscape for decades,” A&E’s EVP and Head of Programming Elaine Fontaine Bryant told Deadline.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch "Court Night Live" using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

