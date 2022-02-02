How to Watch Coverage of Winter Storm Landon Online for Free

Winter Storm Landon is here, dropping snow and ice on 100 million people from Texas all the way up to Maine. This storm system could lead to dangerously cold temperatures and potential power outages for days. Stretching over 2,000 miles, the effects of the hard freeze could linger across several states into the weekend. The South can expect ice accumulation and hazardous roads whereas the Midwest is predicted to get up to 15 to 20 inches of snow.

That being said, if you are living in any of these 20 states, it is crucial that you follow coverage. And you don’t have to worry if you don’t have cable because there are several Live TV Streaming Services that offer Free Trials, and Free Streaming Options so you can get the latest information available on Winter Storm Landon.

The good news is that all of these services work on your TV, as well as your mobile device — so if you lose internet connection, but still have cell service — you can still follow the storm coverage.

1. Stream The Weather Channel Live

If you want to stream the The Weather Channel, the only major Live TV Streaming Service that offers the network on a free trial is fuboTV. You’ll get 7 days free.

DIRECTV STREAM offers The Weather Channel as part of its Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans. It does not explicitly offer a free trial, but you can get a refund if you’re unhappy with the service within 14 days.

Additionally, FrndlyTV also offers the channel for $5.99 a month.

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV and Sling TV don’t offer The Weather Channel. However, they will stream your local channels to keep tabs on the storm. Although YouTube TV announced it would be adding The Weather Channel, the deal hasn’t gone through in time for this particular storm.

2. FOX Weather

FOX Weather is a free streaming app - you can get 24/7 coverage on Google Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Just in time for the mammoth winter storm, FOX Weather is now available on YouTube TV. This is the first time FOX Weather has been added to a linear service.

NewsON

NewsON is a free, ad-supported app that has live and on-demand newscasts from over 275 local TV station partners in over 165 U.S. markets. Therefore, viewers can watch local news coverage in the affected areas including New York, NY; Houston, TX; Austin, TX; Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX; El Paso, TX; Boston, MA; Kansas City, KS-MO; and lots more. NewsON participating stations are driven by content from ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates and several independent stations.

You can watch it via their website, their TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, or on your mobile device on iOS and Android.

Local Now

Local Now offers several local news channels such as newscasts from New York, Denver, Detroit, Cleveland, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and West Palm Beach. There are over 200 local daily news streams with local weather coverage so you can always stay updated.

Local Now is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

DistroTV

The free streaming service offers news from 6 markets: Albany, New York (NewsChannel 13 WNYT); Albuquerque, New Mexico (KOB 4); Duluth, Superior (WDIO News); Rochester, New York (News10NBC WHEC); Rochester-Austin, Minnesota (ABC 6 News); and Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota (5 Eyewitness News KSTP).

DistroTV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung, LG, Sony, and mobile apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Tubi

The streaming service offers coverage from more than 95 local and live news channels. This includes Fox 5 New York, News 12 New York, Fox 11 Los Angeles, KTVU Fox 2- San Francisco, Fox 32 Chicago, Fox 29 Philadelphia, Fox 4 Dallas-Ft. Worth, Fox 5 Atlanta, Fox 26 Houston, Fox 5 Washington DC, New Hampshire (WMUR), Fox 10 Phoenix, Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, Fox 2 Detroit, WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, News 5 Cleveland WEWS, Very Pittsburgh by WTAE, Very Kansas City KMBC, Very Cincinnati by WLWT, Fox 6 Milwaukee, Fox 7 Austin, and many more.

Viewers can use Tubi on their Amazon Fire, Android mobile, Android TV, Comcast/Xfinity, Cox, iOS (iPhones only), Roku, Vizio, PS4, PS5, and Xbox devices.

Haystack News

Free streaming service, Haystack News provides video updates from their local news partners from around the affected areas. You can view ongoing coverage on the Haystack News website at Haystack.TV, or by downloading their app, available on Android TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iOS, Android, Samsung, LG, Toshiba, Vizio, and Hisense TV.

VUIt

Free video streaming service VUIt aggregates local news feeds from 174 out of the 210 local markets nationwide.

The VUIt streaming app is available for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast.