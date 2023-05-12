How to Watch ‘Crater’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Living in outer space seems like a blast. Caleb Channing, the lead character in the new series “Crater” which debuts on Disney+ on Friday, May 12 certainly thinks so. Channing loves his life on the moon, but his joy is diluted when he receives the news that his beloved father has passed away. Setting out on one last lunar adventure, Channing and his friends make a discovery with universe-changing potential. You can watch Crater with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘Crater’

“Crater” is the story of Caleb Channing (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Scott Mescudi). But before leaving, to fulfill his dad’s last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Billy Barratt), Borney (Orson Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Mckenna Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

Once they reach the crater, they realize it’s a mystery that they can’t leave behind as easily as they thought. This heartwarming coming-of-age tale will resonate with kids and young adults alike, as the group of friends investigates the mystery and strengthens the bonds of family that grow between them.

Can you watch ‘Crater’ for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Crater as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

Can you watch ‘Crater’ offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Crater and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Crater’?

You can watch Crater on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

