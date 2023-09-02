How to Watch Creekside vs. Mater Dei High School Football Game Live Without Cable

The 2023 high school football season is rolling right along, and the top-ranked team in the country is back in action this week. Mater Dei will face Creekside High School on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. PT on NFHS Network. Both teams sit at 2-0 for the season, but does one already have an edge over the other? You’ll just have to watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network and find out!

Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. PT Location: Santa Ana Stadium | 602 N. Flower St., Santa Ana, Orange County, Calif., 92703

The Mater Dei Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) are ranked first overall in the nation according to MaxPreps, and the team’s momentum is building. They beat Centennial by a 28-14 margin in Week 1, then revved up offensively in Week 2 for a 48-14 trouncing of Bingham.

The Creekside Seminoles (Fairburn, Ga.) are unlikely to be intimidated by Mater Dei’s lofty rank. They’ve been ranked 78th nationally by MaxPreps, but that just allows them to enter the game with a chip on their shoulders. They defeated Kennesaw Mountain in Week 1 by a score of 35-23, and downed St Peter’s Prep 34-15 in Week 2 to enter their matchup with Mater Dei at 2-0.

Can You Stream Creekside vs. Mater Dei for Free?

Since Creekside vs. Mater Dei is only streaming on NFHS Network, users will not be able to watch it for free, as the service does not provide a free trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Creekside vs. Mater Dei on NFHS Network?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

