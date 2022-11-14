How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Creighton Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #9 Creighton Bluejays face the Holy Cross Crusaders. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Creighton Bluejays vs. Holy Cross Crusaders

5-Day Free Trial $104.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

The Creighton vs. Holy Cross game will be streaming on CBS Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Holy Cross on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Holy Cross game on CBS Sports Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Holy Cross on fuboTV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Holy Cross game on CBS Sports Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Holy Cross on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Holy Cross game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Creighton vs. Holy Cross on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Holy Cross game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Holy Cross on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Creighton vs. Holy Cross game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

All Live TV Streaming Services

Creighton vs. Holy Cross Live Stream

Holy Cross vs. Creighton Game Preview: No. 9 Creighton hosts Holy Cross following Batchelder's 24-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at Creighton Bluejays (2-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays after Will Batchelder scored 24 points in Holy Cross’ 85-71 win over the Dean Bulldogs.

Creighton went 23-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bluejays averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 9.5 bench points last season.

Holy Cross went 7-11 in Patriot games and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Crusaders averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second chance points and 6.8 bench points last season.