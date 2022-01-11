 Skip to Content
How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Creighton Bluejays face the #16 Providence Friars from CHI Health Center Omaha. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Creighton Bluejays vs. Providence Friars

The Creighton vs. Providence game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Providence on fuboTV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Providence on Sling TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Providence on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Providence on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Providence on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Providence game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Providence on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Creighton vs. Providence game.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Providence on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Creighton vs. Providence game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

Creighton vs. Providence Live Stream

Providence vs. Creighton Game Preview: Creighton faces tough test vs No. 23 Providence

No. 23 Providence (14-2, 4-1) vs. Creighton (10-4, 2-1)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Providence presents a tough challenge for Creighton. Creighton has won two of its four games against ranked opponents this season. Providence won 83-73 at home against St. John’s on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Seniors Nate Watson and Al Durham have led the Friars. Watson is averaging 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while Durham is putting up 13.3 points per game. The Bluejays have been led by Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Kalkbrenner, who are averaging 13.4 and 12.3 per game, respectively.ROBUST RYAN: Hawkins has connected on 36.4 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Providence’s Reeves has attempted 83 3-pointers and connected on 36.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over the last five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Friars. Creighton has 39 assists on 73 field goals (53.4 percent) across its past three outings while Providence has assists on 25 of 69 field goals (36.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big East team. The Friars have averaged 21.9 free throws per game and 24 per game over their last three games.

