How to Watch Creighton vs. St. Thomas Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #9 Creighton Bluejays face the . The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Creighton Bluejays vs. St. Thomas

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

The Creighton vs. St. Thomas game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Creighton vs. St. Thomas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. St. Thomas game on FS1 with Sling TV's Blue Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Creighton vs. St. Thomas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Creighton vs. St. Thomas game on FS1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Creighton vs. St. Thomas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. St. Thomas game on FS1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. St. Thomas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. St. Thomas game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Creighton vs. St. Thomas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. St. Thomas game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Creighton vs. ST. THOMAS Live Stream

ST. THOMAS vs. Creighton Game Preview: Creighton Bluejays start season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -25.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays start the season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Creighton finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 24-12 overall. The Bluejays averaged 67.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.6 last season.

St. Thomas went 10-20 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Tommies averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second chance points and bench points last season.