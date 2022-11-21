How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Creighton Game Live Online on November 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the #10 Creighton Bluejays face the #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Creighton Bluejays vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Creighton vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Texas Tech vs. Creighton Game Preview: No. 10 Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -4; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Creighton finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 23-12 overall. The Bluejays shot 44.8% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Texas Tech went 3-7 on the road and 27-10 overall last season. The Red Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.