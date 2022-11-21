 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Creighton Game Live Online on November 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the #10 Creighton Bluejays face the #23 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Creighton Bluejays vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Creighton vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Texas Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Texas Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Texas Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Texas Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Texas Tech game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Texas Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Creighton vs. Texas Tech game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Texas Tech vs. Creighton Game Preview: No. 10 Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-0) vs. Creighton Bluejays (4-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -4; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays take on the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Creighton finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 23-12 overall. The Bluejays shot 44.8% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Texas Tech went 3-7 on the road and 27-10 overall last season. The Red Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

