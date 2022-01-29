How to Watch Xavier vs. Creighton Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Creighton Bluejays face the #20 Xavier Musketeers from CHI Health Center Omaha. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Creighton Bluejays vs. Xavier Musketeers

The Creighton vs. Xavier game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Xavier on fuboTV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Xavier on Sling TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Xavier on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Creighton vs. Xavier on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Xavier on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Creighton vs. Xavier game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Creighton vs. Xavier on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Creighton vs. Xavier game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Creighton vs. Xavier on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Creighton vs. Xavier game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Creighton vs. Xavier Live Stream

Xavier vs. Creighton Game Preview: Creighton takes home win streak into matchup with No. 21 Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (14-5, 4-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (13-6, 4-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts No. 21 Xavier aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bluejays are 7-2 on their home court. Creighton is third in the Big East in team defense, giving up 62.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Musketeers are 4-4 against Big East opponents. Xavier is the Big East leader with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Colby Jones averaging 5.3.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Musketeers won the last matchup 80-73 on Jan. 15. Jones scored 16 points to help lead the Musketeers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hawkins is averaging 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bluejays. Alex O’Connell is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Paul Scruggs is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.