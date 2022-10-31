 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Crimes of the Future’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

David Cronenberg has done it again. The auteur has returned with a new movie that blends violence and sensuality to question the relationship between technology and humanity in “Crimes of the Future.” The new film is headed to streaming on Hulu starting Monday, Oct. 31. What will the future be like in an era when humanity relies on machines for its basic bodily functions? Watch “Crimes of the Future” to find out with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Crimes of the Future’

About ‘Crimes of the Future’

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Saul Tenser, a celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances with his partner Caprice. Timlin, an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements. Her doggedness causes a mysterious, underground group to be revealed. Their mission is to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

The film stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristin Stewart. It is directed by David Cronenberg, the legendary filmmaker of movies like “The Fly” and “Scanners,” as well as grittier pieces like “A History of Violence” and “Eastern Promises.” The film currently sits at an 80% rating on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising Cronenberg’s signature style and flair for the unsettling.

Can You Stream ‘Crimes of the Future’ For Free?

If you have not subscribed to Hulu already, yes! Hulu offers new customers a 30 day free trial to either its ad-supported or ad-free tiers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Crimes of the Future’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch a Trailer for 'Crimes of the Future'

