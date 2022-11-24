How to Watch ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

If you’ve been missing the Behavioral Analysis Unit since “Criminal Minds” left TV at the end of 2020, Paramount+ has a new holiday gift, especially for you. The service will premiere its new follow-up series “Criminal Minds: Evolution” on Thursday, Nov. 24. The show will bring back the BAU as it attempts to track down a network of malicious serial killers that coalesced under the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch Season 1 of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Series Premiere

About ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

In “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet: an UnSub who has used the COVID-19 pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc. The first two episodes of season 1 will drop on Nov. 24, with one episode each debuting on subsequent Thursdays.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. This season continues CBS’ “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005-2020 and followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst.

Can You Stream ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you have not yet signed up for Paramount+, yes you can. Paramount+ offers new users a seven-day free trial to its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

