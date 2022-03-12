How to Watch ‘Cruel Instruction’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The next Lifetime movie premiere features a story inspired by true events. In “Cruel Instruction,” viewers will get a better look at teen residential treatment programs through the story of two young women who fought to escape the abuse that they endured there. The new movie premieres live on Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Cruel Instruction’ Premiere

When: Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Lifetime

About ‘Cruel Instruction’

In “Cruel Instruction,” Kayla Adams, a 16-year-old girl, is expelled from school and is sent to a youth residential treatment center by her mother, per the school counselor’s suggestion. Kayla and a young woman named Amanda arrive together and become roommates. However, Amanda has been to this treatment center before and knows that headmistress Miss Connie uses verbal and physical abuse as punishments. Amanda and Kayla team up to make it out, tell their stories, and expose the dangers of such treatment centers.

“Cruel Instruction” stars Camryn Manheim, Cynthia Bailey, Kelcey Mawema, and Morgan Taylor Campbell.

Lifetime has also partnered with Breaking Code Silence, a movement dedicated to raising awareness and reforming the Troubled Teen Industry. Following the premiere of “Cruel Instruction,” stick around for a short documentary, “Beyond the Headlines: Cruel Instruction,” also on Lifetime. The documentary highlights abuse allegations in the underregulated Troubled Teen Industry, as well as the lasting effects of these facilities, which leave survivors with PTSD and anxiety.

