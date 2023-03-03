How to Watch ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Waiting to find your next fan-favorite music series or simply want to jump on the docuseries bandwagon, we have got you covered. “Daisy Jones & The Six” follows a rock band in the 1970s from their rise in the LA music scene to become one of the most legendary bands in the world and explores the reason behind their split at the height of their success. The first three episodes drop Friday, March 3, followed by weekly releases through Friday, March 24. You can watch Daisy Jones & the Six with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Series Premiere

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, “Daisy Jones & the Six, follows the story of the iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame.

And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. Set to the soundtrack of original music from Daisy Jones & the Six, this is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright. Jacqueline Obradors, Timothy Olyphant and Ayesha Harris recur.

Can you watch ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Series Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Daisy Jones & the Six on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Series Premiere Schedule

Amazon Prime Video will be airing ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Series Premiere on Friday, March 2, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, March 23, 2023.

Episode 1 : Friday, March 3, 2023

: Friday, March 3, 2023 Episode 2 : Friday, March 3, 2023

: Friday, March 3, 2023 Episode 3 : Friday, March 3, 2023

: Friday, March 3, 2023 Episode 4 : Friday, March 10, 2023

: Friday, March 10, 2023 Episode 5 : Friday, March 10, 2023

: Friday, March 10, 2023 Episode 6 : Friday, March 10, 2023

: Friday, March 10, 2023 Episode 7 : Friday, March 17, 2023

: Friday, March 17, 2023 Episode 8 : Friday, March 17, 2023

: Friday, March 17, 2023 Episode 9 : Friday, March 24, 2023

: Friday, March 24, 2023 Episode 10: Friday, March 24, 2023

Can you watch ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download Daisy Jones & the Six and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Daisy Jones & the Six on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Series Premiere Trailer