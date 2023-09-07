How to Watch Dallas Cowboys Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

America’s team is back in action! The 2023 Dallas Cowboys season starts on Sunday, Sept. 10 with a matchup against the division rival New York Giants. The Cowboys are coming off an impressive 12-5 season, and with new faces on the coaching staff and the roster it it hopes to reach even loftier heights in 2023. The Cowboys play on ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox and NBC, as well as Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video this season, and the best way to watch the team play is a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Dallas Cowboys Season

How to Watch 2023 Dallas Cowboys Season

About 2023 Dallas Cowboys Season

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to Ezekiel Elliot this season, as well as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but quarterback Dak Prescott hopes to have another strong season. Head coach Mike McCarthy will call plays for the team for the first time since his days with the Green Bay Packers. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had several head coaching opportunities, but preferred to stay with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and the rest of Dallas’s talented defense.

All NFL games after Week 5 of the 2023 season are subject to flexible scheduling. Check out the Cowboys current season schedule below.

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes. DIRECTV STREAM carries all necessary channels for watching the Cowboys locally, including broadcast and cable.

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on Disney+?

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on ESPN+?

Yes, the Cowboys Dec. 30 game against the Detroit Lions will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes! The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will be available via local and cable channels in the Dallas market on Hulu + Live TV.

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on Paramount+?

Any Cowboys games airing on CBS will be available to stream in the Dallas market with a subscription to Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on Paramount+?

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on Peacock?

Yes, the Cowboys play on “Sunday Night Football in Weeks 1, 5, and 14, and each of these games will be available on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on Prime Video?

The Cowboys face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on Sling TV?

Sling TV’s Blue plan offers Fox and NBC in the Dallas market, so while you won’t get ABC or CBS you’ll be able to watch those games and switch to Sling Orange to watch the Cowboys on ESPN.

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Cowboys or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Dallas Cowboys on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers all the broadcast and cable channels needed to stream the Cowboys this year.

