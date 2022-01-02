How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 16 NFL Game Live Online Streaming on January 2, 2022: TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST, the Dallas Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Fox on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on fuboTV?

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sling TV?

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game on Fox with YouTube TV.

Can You Stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on NFL Game Pass?

With NFL Game Pass, you won’t be able to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game live, you will be able to listen to the live radio broadcast. Immediately, after the game ends however, you will be able to stream the game on-demand with NFL Game Pass.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Can you stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Preview: Rolling Cowboys, reeling Cards meet with playoffs on horizon

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A month ago, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys figured to be chasing Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Now they’re both looking up at Green Bay, and the rolling Cowboys are in a better position than the reeling Cardinals in a matchup of playoff-bound teams Sunday.

Dallas (11-4) takes a four-game winning streak into its regular-season home finale with Prescott coming off a strong showing that ended a run of several mediocre games.

The Cardinals (10-5) have dropped three in a row and are 3-5 since being the NFL’s last undefeated team at 7-0. Arizona even lost control of its fate in the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams are a game in front and tied with the Cowboys and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, a game behind the Packers, with two to go.

“Me personally, I’m not panicking,” Murray said. “I don’t think anybody on this team is panicking. Yes, we’ve lost three in a row. The Rams lost three in a row. Everybody was counting them out. It’s not a thing where it doesn’t happen.”

Arizona clinched a playoff spot anyway after last week’s 22-16 loss to Indianapolis thanks to the Rams’ win over Minnesota. Dallas wrapped up the NFC East title on a tiebreaker an hour before beating Washington 56-14.

“We all understand what position they’re in. We understand the position we’re in,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. “This is going to be a playoff-type game. We both need this game and I think you will see that Sunday.”

MURRAY’S MOVING

Murray, who is set for another homecoming after the Cardinals beat the Cowboys 38-10 last season to make him 7-0 as a starter at AT&T Stadium, didn’t have his best game against the Colts, but his 57-yard run set up a first-quarter touchdown.

The speedy Murray has always been a dual threat, but his running production has been down this season compared to 2020. He averaged about 51 yards rushing per game last season compared to 29 so far this year.

Murray is adamant that running isn’t his first option and he’d like to concentrate on using his speed to move around in the pocket and make passes. But if it’s needed, he can still turn on the jets.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to do that, so to be able to get out and run was fun,” Murray said. “I wish I would have scored, but it was good to get out there, break a run, see I could still do it.”

ELLIOTT’S BALL SECURITY

The loss to Arizona last year was the first game for Dallas after Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. Knowing how much he needed to fill the void, Elliott lost two fumbles in a same game for the only time in his career.

In 24 games — and 353 carries — since, Elliott has just two fumbles.

“I would say it’s an expectation for me to protect the football, so I don’t think it’s necessarily something I should be proud of,” Elliott said. “I take pride in it, but I’m not going to give myself a pat on the back because I haven’t fumbled a lot this year.”

CENTER OF ATTENTION

The Cardinals hope to have center Rodney Hudson back after the three-time Pro Bowler missed the past two games while on the COVID-19 list. Arizona is 8-2 when he’s in the lineup and 2-3 when he’s not.

“We’ve played really well when he’s been in the lineup, and hopefully he can stay in it for the duration,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “I’d say more than anything just the comfort level. He is rarely wrong when he’s making his points, making his calls, and he just calms down the whole operation.”

OFFENSE, DEFENSE FIRST

While Prescott had four first-half touchdown passes in the rout of Washington as the offense got back on track, the defense recorded its club-record sixth TD of the season on star pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence’s first career score. The 40-yard interception return helped Dallas build a 42-7 halftime lead.

The Cowboys lead the NFL in scoring offense (30.5 points per game) and takeaways (33). Three of the other five NFL teams to finish the season atop those two categories reached the Super Bowl. One team won it — the 1971 Cowboys.

“I think you’re seeing a team that’s more balanced,” McCarthy said. “It’s more complementary, and has the ability to win the game in all three phases. We want to be complementary football. This ain’t about statistics.”