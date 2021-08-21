How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 2 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 21, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Cowboys face the Houston Texans from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The game is airing exclusively on KTRK and KTVT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans

In Dallas the game is streaming on KTVT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on KTRK, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you live in other local markets, you can stream the game on:

Houston WOAI (NBC/4 - San Antonio)

KVUE (ABC/24 - Austin)

KFDM (CBS/6 - Beaumont TX)

KETK (NBC/56 - Tyler TX)

KCEN (NBC/6 - Waco TX)

KAGS (NBC/23 - Bryan TX)

KQZY (MeTV/33 - Victoria TX)

KZTV (CBS/10 - Corpus Christi TX)

KVEO (CBS/4 - Harlingen TX)

KGNS (ABC/8.2 - Laredo TX)

KXVA (FOX/15 - Abilene TX)

KIDY (FOX/6 - San Angelo TX)

KPEJ (FOX/24 - Odessa TX)

KDBC (CBS/4 - El Paso) Dallas KMYS (CW/35 - San Antonio)

KXAN (NBC/36 - Austin)

KFOR (NBC/4 - Oklahoma City)

KOTV (CBS/6 - Tulsa)

KWKT (FOX/44 - Waco TX)

KFXK (FOX/51 - Tyler TX)

KTEN (ABC/10.3 - Sherman TX)

KJTL (FOX/18 - Wichita Falls TX)

KRBC (NBC/9 - Abilene TX)

KSAN (NBC/3 - San Angelo TX)

KCIT (FOX/14 - Amarillo TX)

KMYL (My/14 - Lubbock TX)

KJAC (NBC/12.2 - Beaumont TX)

KVCT (FOX/19 - Victoria TX)

KRIS (NBC/6 - Corpus Christi TX)

KRGV (ABC/5 - Harlingen TX)

KYLX (CBS/13 - Laredo TX)

KMID (ABC/2 - Midland TX)

KTSM (NBC/9 - El Paso)

KASY (CW/50 - Albuquerque)

KLRT (FOX/16 - Little Rock)

KFTA (FOX/24 - Fayetteville AR)

KTAL (NBC/6 - Shreveport LA)

KARD (FOX/14 - Monroe LA)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.