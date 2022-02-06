How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on February 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Top scorers face off in Dallas-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (25-27, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (30-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Trae Young meet when Dallas hosts Atlanta. Doncic ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 26.2 points per game and Young is third in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 17-10 at home. Dallas has a 14-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks have gone 10-15 away from home. Atlanta has a 13-21 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 113-87 in the last matchup on Oct. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 26.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Young averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.9 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. De’Andre Hunter is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (foot), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: out (hamstring).