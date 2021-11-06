How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Mavericks to host Celtics Saturday

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (4-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (5-3, third in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Boston Celtics.

Dallas went 42-30 overall with a 21-15 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Boston went 35-36 overall last season while going 15-21 on the road. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (back), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (back), Reggie Bullock: day to day (face).

Celtics: Josh Richardson: out (foot), Jaylen Brown: day to day (leg).