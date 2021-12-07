How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic and Durant clash in Dallas-Brooklyn matchup

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (16-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant meet when Dallas squares off against Brooklyn. Doncic is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.4 points per game and Durant leads the league averaging 28.6 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 6-5 in home games. Dallas gives up 106.2 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Nets have gone 8-2 away from home. Brooklyn is fourth in the NBA with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Durant averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 25.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 21.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Patty Mills averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc. Durant is shooting 45.6% and averaging 27.4 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 104.6 points, 40.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Luka Doncic: day to day (ankle), Willie Cauley-Stein: day to day (personal), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team).