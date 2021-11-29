How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic leads Dallas into matchup against Cleveland

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (10-8, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Doncic is eighth in the league scoring 25.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are 6-2 on their home court. Dallas has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-4 away from home. Cleveland is fourth in the league allowing just 102.9 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 25.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Darius Garland is shooting 45.4% and averaging 18.7 points for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 102.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (calf), Jalen Brunson: day to day (foot).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: day to day (calf), Evan Mobley: day to day (elbow).