How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Jokic, Denver set for matchup against Dallas

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (9-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -4; over/under is 209

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.3 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 6-1 against Western Conference teams. Dallas allows 106.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Nuggets are 6-3 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 14.5 fast break points per game led by Jokic averaging 2.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 30 the Nuggets won 106-75 led by 17 points from Will Barton, while Luka Doncic scored 16 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Doncic is shooting 44.2% and averaging 25.6 points over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Jokic is scoring 25.3 points per game and averaging 13.7 rebounds for the Nuggets. Barton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 106.4 points, 45.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 105.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (back).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).