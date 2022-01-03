How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on January 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Nuggets take on the Mavericks, aim for 4th straight win

Denver Nuggets (18-16, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (17-18, eighth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Dallas.

The Mavericks are 15-10 in conference games. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 23.6 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 5.4.

The Nuggets are 11-9 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference allowing just 106.1 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting on Nov. 16. Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 points points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porzingis is averaging 20.6 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (rest), Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Jeff Green: out (health and safety protocols), Markus Howard: out (knee), Austin Rivers: day to day (thumb), Vlatko Cancar: day to day (nose), Bones Hyland: out (health and safety protocols), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Zeke Nnaji: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Monte Morris: out (health and safety protocols).