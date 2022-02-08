How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Detroit

Detroit Pistons (12-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (31-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Detroit. He currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 18-10 in home games. Dallas has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons have gone 4-23 away from home. Detroit allows 111.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 26 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 15.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Trey Lyles is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 108.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Maxi Kleber: out (knee), Sterling Brown: out (foot), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Pistons: Josh Jackson: day to day (spine), Cade Cunningham: day to day (hip), Jamorko Pickett: day to day (toe), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).