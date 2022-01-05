How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Curry, Warriors set for matchup against the Mavericks

Golden State Warriors (28-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (18-18, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Dallas. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 26.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 16-10 in Western Conference games. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up just 104.4 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Warriors are 16-4 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Curry is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 108.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Boban Marjanovic: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Thomas: out (health and safety protocols).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols).