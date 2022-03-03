How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest).

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic and Dallas host Curry and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (43-19, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (37-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s best scorers, Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry, meet when Dallas and Golden State hit the court. Doncic ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Curry ranks 10th in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Mavericks are 26-15 in conference matchups. Dallas scores 106.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 26-13 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 35.9% from deep. Andrew Wiggins paces the Warriors shooting 40.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 107-101 in the last matchup on Feb. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 27.5 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is shooting 49.6% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Curry is scoring 25.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 109.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points per game.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Trey Burke: out (shoulder), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee), Frank Ntilikina: out (ankle).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (back), Klay Thompson: out (illness), Nemanja Bjelica: day to day (quad), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).