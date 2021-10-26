How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Preview: Houston heads to Dallas for conference matchup

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (1-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Dallas and Houston square off.

Dallas went 42-30 overall and 21-21 in Western Conference play last season. The Mavericks averaged 112.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.2 last season.

Houston went 5-7 in Southwest Division play and 8-28 on the road last season. The Rockets averaged 108.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 116.7 last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Rockets: None listed.