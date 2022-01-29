How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Indiana takes on Dallas after overtime win

Indiana Pacers (18-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (28-21, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -9.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Dallas Mavericks after the Pacers took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-110 in overtime.

The Mavericks have gone 15-9 at home. Dallas scores 105.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Pacers are 6-19 in road games. Indiana averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 9-10 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 106-93 in the last matchup on Dec. 11. Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 26 points, and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 25.9 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Justin Holiday averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. LeVert is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 105.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (foot).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles).