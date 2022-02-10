How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas plays Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight win

Los Angeles Clippers (27-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Mavericks are 22-13 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 14-21 in conference play. Los Angeles has a 12-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Mavericks won 112-104 in overtime in the last meeting on Nov. 24. Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 30 points, and Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jackson is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (foot), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out (toe).