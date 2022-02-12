How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Dallas following Doncic's 51-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (27-30, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (33-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 112-105 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks are 23-13 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 14-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers have gone 14-22 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 7-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks won 112-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 26.8 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is averaging 16 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 112.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).

Clippers: Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).