How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (15-13, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-13, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic is currently ninth in the NBA scoring 25.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 11-6 in conference play. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 2.2.

The Lakers have gone 7-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference scoring 111.3 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, eight rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Porzingis is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Carmelo Anthony averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. LeBron James is shooting 52.0% and averaging 29.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Sterling Brown: out (foot), Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).