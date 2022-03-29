How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Dallas and outside of Los Angeles, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic and Dallas face James and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (31-43, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (46-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and LeBron James meet when Dallas hosts Los Angeles. Doncic ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and James leads the league averaging 30.1 points per game.

The Mavericks are 33-16 in conference matchups. Dallas is the leader in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 104.1 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Lakers are 16-28 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 12-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 109-104 on March 2. Doncic scored 25 points points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

James is averaging 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 103.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 117.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (health and safety protocols), Theo Pinson: out (finger).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).