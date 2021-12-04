How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas hosts Memphis on 3-game home slide

By The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (12-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -6; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Memphis looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Mavericks have gone 6-1 against division opponents. Dallas is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 10-5 against conference opponents. Memphis is second in the Western Conference with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 25.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ja Morant is shooting 47.6% and averaging 24.1 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Brandon Clarke: day to day (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (knee), Ja Morant: out (knee).