Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 22, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southeast, this is the only way to watch Mavs and Grizzlies games locally this season.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Morant leads Memphis against Dallas after 49-point performance

Memphis Grizzlies (2-0, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Dallas Mavericks after Ja Morant scored 49 points in the Grizzlies’ 129-122 win over the Houston Rockets.

Dallas went 9-9 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference action last season. The Mavericks averaged 106.3 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 38.0% from behind the arc last season.

Memphis finished 11-5 in Southwest Division games and 26-15 on the road last season. The Grizzlies averaged 112.5 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 20.9 off of turnovers and 15.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (right ankle), Davis Bertans: day to day (right knee).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (thigh), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

