How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Heat face the Mavericks, aim for 5th straight win

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (5-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Heat take on Dallas.

Dallas went 42-30 overall last season while going 21-15 at home. The Mavericks averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.

Miami went 40-31 overall with a 19-17 record on the road last season. The Heat averaged 26.3 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (back), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (back).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Bam Adebayo: day to day (knee).