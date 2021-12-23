How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on December 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee set for matchup with Dallas

Milwaukee Bucks (20-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-15, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Dallas Mavericks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 8-7 in home games. Dallas is last in the league scoring 40.3 points per game in the paint.

The Bucks are 9-8 in road games. Milwaukee scores 110.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 102.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Josh Green: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (toe), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (health and safety protocols), Bobby Portis: out (health and safety protocols), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Sandro Mamukelashvili: out (illness), Brook Lopez: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (health and safety protocols).