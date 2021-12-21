How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Minnesota faces Dallas on 4-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-15, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-15, ninth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Dallas.

The Mavericks are 11-8 in Western Conference games. Dallas ranks last in the NBA scoring 39.9 points per game in the paint.

The Timberwolves have gone 11-9 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks seventh in the league scoring 13.7 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 4.2.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup on Dec. 20, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Towns is averaging 24.4 points, nine rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 104.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 109.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Josh Green: out (health and safety protocols), Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Frank Ntilikina: out (illness), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols), Eugene Omoruyi: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (health and safety protocols), Taurean Prince: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Edwards: out (health and safety protocols).