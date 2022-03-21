How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Plus. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports North Plus, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (43-28, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 28.1 points per game.

The Mavericks are 30-15 in conference matchups. Dallas scores 106.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 28-18 in conference play. Minnesota scores 115.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 114-102 on Dec. 22. Jalen Brunson scored 28 points points to help lead the Mavericks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists. Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 44.2% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 106.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 9-1, averaging 129.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Reggie Bullock: out (personal), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (rest).

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (leg).