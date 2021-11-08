 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports New Orleans≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports New Orleans≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: New Orleans visits Dallas on 3-game road slide

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (1-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-3, third in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Dallas looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Dallas went 42-30 overall and 7-5 in Southwest Division action a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans finished 6-6 in Southwest Division action and 13-23 on the road last season. The Pelicans averaged 114.6 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (back).

Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (concussion), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: day to day (leg), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hip).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.