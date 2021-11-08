How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: New Orleans visits Dallas on 3-game road slide

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (1-9, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-3, third in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Dallas looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Dallas went 42-30 overall and 7-5 in Southwest Division action a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 6.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

New Orleans finished 6-6 in Southwest Division action and 13-23 on the road last season. The Pelicans averaged 114.6 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (back).

Pelicans: Herbert Jones: day to day (concussion), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: day to day (leg), Brandon Ingram: day to day (hip).