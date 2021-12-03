How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic leads Dallas into matchup against New Orleans

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic is currently eighth in the league averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 9-4 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pelicans are 5-10 in conference play. New Orleans ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 12.5 fast break points per game led by Josh Hart averaging 3.8.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup on Dec. 2. Doncic scored 28 points points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Brandon Ingram is scoring 21.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 17.6 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (calf), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (illness).

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Josh Hart: out (knee).