How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the New York Knicks.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: New York visits Dallas after Randle's 46-point performance

New York Knicks (27-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (40-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York takes on the Dallas Mavericks after Julius Randle scored 46 points in the Knicks’ 131-115 win against the Sacramento Kings.

The Mavericks have gone 23-11 at home. Dallas has an 18-17 record against teams above .500.

The Knicks are 14-19 on the road. New York is fifth in the NBA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 13 the Knicks won 108-85 led by 32 points from RJ Barrett, while Luka Doncic scored 21 points for the Mavericks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 28 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Jalen Brunson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Randle is shooting 41.9% and averaging 20.0 points for the Knicks. Barrett is averaging 28.8 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 111.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 47.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Frank Ntilikina: out (illness), Jalen Brunson: out (foot), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee).

Knicks: Taj Gibson: out (illness), Obi Toppin: out (hamstring), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).