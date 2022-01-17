 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Dallas and Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. This RSN is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Dallas takes home win streak into matchup with Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-28, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-19, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Mavericks take on Oklahoma City.

The Mavericks are 19-10 in Western Conference games. Dallas scores 105.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Thunder are 10-19 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City is sixth in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averaging 1.7.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 3 the Mavericks won 95-86 led by 15 points from Marquese Chriss, while Josh Giddey scored 17 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is shooting 54.4% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 22.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 105.1 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.8 points per game.

Thunder: 2-8, averaging 102.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (health and safety protocols).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.