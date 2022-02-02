How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Mavericks face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Dallas and Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. This RSN is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Oklahoma City visits Dallas on 4-game road skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (15-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (29-22, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to end its four-game road slide when the Thunder visit Dallas.

The Mavericks are 22-12 against conference opponents. Dallas averages 106.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Thunder are 11-21 in conference play. Oklahoma City is 6-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 18 the Mavericks won 104-102 led by 20 points from Luka Doncic, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 assists for the Mavericks. Doncic is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 16.4 points. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 48.0% and averaging 25.8 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 109.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points per game.

Thunder: 2-8, averaging 105.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (foot), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Vit Krejci: out (ankle).