How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Tonight on October 29, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Dallas Mavericks face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in OKC, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview: Doncic leads Dallas against Oklahoma City after 41-point showing

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 129-125 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 19.2 assists per game on 36.3 made field goals last season.

Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall and 17-35 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second chance points and 35.1 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (right ankle), Davis Bertans: out (right knee).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Jalen Williams: out (eye), Josh Giddey: out (ankle).

